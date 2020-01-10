Jennifer Lopez has filmed a commercial for this year's Super Bowl with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker was spotted on set at the Hard Rock Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in Florida on Thursday (09.01.20) shooting an advert for the major sporting event with her beau, mega-producer DJ Khaled, rockstar Steven Van Zandt and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ''by her side'', according to TMZ.com.

It's not known what the commercial is for but the group of five have reportedly been shooting for two days.

In some of the behind-the-scenes photographs, obtained by the gossip website, the 50-year-old superstar can be seen wearing a sexy white jumpsuit and appears to be running away from a car in one scene.

According to Variety, this year's Super Bowl ad space, which cost between $5million and $5.6million, sold out in November - the first time in five years the 30-second screen-time spots have sold out early.

The 'Hustlers' star has certainly had her hands full recently as, as well as shooting the commercial, she has also been busy rehearsing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami on February 2 with Shakira.

And the two pop stars have promised to give the ''best Super Bowl ever'' this year.

Jennifer said recently: ''I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing.

''I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited.

''It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.''

She previously said co-headlining the huge sporting event will be ''like winning an Oscar''.

She explained: ''It's like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it.''