Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she opened up about receiving her first-ever SAG Award nod, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and she admitted being nominated already feels like a victory.
Jennifer Lopez fought back the tears as she celebrated her first-ever SAG Award nomination, and admitted the nod feels like she has ''already won''.
The 50-year-old singer-and-actor got emotional as she opened up about receiving a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in 'Hustlers' as stripper Ramona Vega, and she is ''so humbled'' to be up for the accolade.
Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram, she said: ''I don't think I've ever been nominated for a SAG Award before.
''I am so excited and so humbled to be recognised by my fellow actors out there.
''Acting was my first love along with dancing and I just can't believe all this is happening.''
Jennifer also offered words of support to ''struggling actors'', advising them to continue to pursue their dreams.
She added: ''To all the struggling actors out there don't give up. It could happen. It's happening.
''Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you to SAG Awards. I'll see you guys there.''
Jennifer appeared to be working out while speaking in the video and was visibly fighting back the tears.
She wrote in the caption: ''Holding back tears... means so much to me to be recognized by my fellow actors!!! Thank you so much to @sagawards for this nomination, it truly means the world to me!!! NEVER GIVE UP!! #HustlersMovie #Ramona #SAGAwards (sic)''
While the 'Second Act' star's nod already feels like a win, she faces tough competition on the night.
She is up against Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit'), and 'Bombshell' stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.
Jennifer has already received 12 nominations for her part in the movie, including Critics' Choice and Golden Globes nods.
The SAG Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 19.
