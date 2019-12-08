Jennifer Lopez felt empowered by playing a stripper in 'Hustlers'.

The 50-year-old actress plays the role of Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper, in the new crime drama film, and she's admitted to revelling in the challenge of the role.

She shared: ''Initially my big strip routine was not in the movie, but I thought it was important to show.

''You had to see she was the star of the club. I just had to be a big girl about it. The first time in the full costume - calling it that is a stretch - was very nerve-racking.

''It's the first time I really got the vulnerability, the feeling of being exposed. But I pulled my G-string up and did what I had to do as an actress. This is my job, what I signed up for.

''I felt the empowerment and being in control of the room. There was a before and after that was drastic, from total terror to total happiness. It was hard, scary - but awesome.''

Jennifer also feels frustrated that movie-watchers assumed she used a double for the pole-dancing scenes.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Biz on Sunday column: ''When I went upside down (on the pole) I said, 'Please get my face, I don't care if I look like a bat hanging upside down, I want people to know there's no doubles in this movie'.''

Meanwhile, in November, Jennifer revealed she thought about quitting the showbiz industry early into her career.

The actress admitted there was a time where she considered leaving her music and acting career behind because of all the ''hurtful'' comments she was receiving.

She said: ''I've learned that I know who I am, I know what I do, I know I'm a good person, I know I'm just out here working my ass off and trying to fulfil myself creatively.

''There was a time in my life when it was such a big part and it was so hurtful and so hard that you think, 'I don't want to do this anymore, I don't want to be the person on the cover of the magazine every week for two and a half years, I don't. This is crazy. Why me?'''