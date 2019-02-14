Jennifer Lopez felt ''addicted'' to sugary treats whilst preparing for her latest movie role.

The 49-year-old actress stars as a stripper in 'Hustlers', and Jennifer has admitted to craving her favourite foods during her 10-day diet, during which she completely cut carbohydrates and sugars from her life.

She shared: ''I'm getting ready for this movie called 'Hustlers' and I have to play a stripper, so I'm getting ready for that.

''I work out a lot, I try to stay healthy but [my trainer] was like 'let's do something to move the needle.'''

However, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker was initially uncertain about the idea of cutting carbs and sugars from her diet.

She said: ''That's most of my diet. I was like 'Completely? Like cold turkey?'''

Despite her initial reluctance, Jennifer successfully completed the challenge on January 31.

But the brunette beauty - who has been dating retired sports star Alex Rodriguez since 2017 - admitted it was a tough experience.

She told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': ''You feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe, like you're addicted and you think about it all the time.

''When you go back to the sugar you don't want it as much, it's something you get used to a little bit. It takes down the inflammation and you feel smaller and less swollen than you get addicted to that feeling too.''

Meanwhile, Alex recently wrote a glowing tribute to Jennifer to mark their two-year anniversary.

The former baseball star praised the work ethic of the 'On The Floor' hitmaker, before thanking Jennifer for her ''unwavering support''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day.

''Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love. (sic)''