Jennifer Lopez feels ''lucky'' to be a mother to twins.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and loves the ''special connection'' her kids have with each other.

She told Paper magazine: ''Well, I tell the story of 'I Hope You Dance' and why I put it in the show, but it was really about me wanting to do something for the kids and dedicate something to them. Really, the thought was, 'How do I put something in there that they can see years from now and it would mean something to them?' And that's why I picked 'I Hope You Dance'.

''Yeah, that whole section has become about my kids, and I put the boy and the girl dancer in it to represent Max and Emme and how special it is to have that twin connection and how special it is to be a mom of twins and how they follow each other all through life and when one is gone, or takes off on his own for a little while, the other one gets a little lost, and then they find each other again.

''It's a special connection, and I wanted that whole section to be about them, and me being their mom and how lucky I feel to have that, and impart something to them that they can watch years from now and say, 'My mom sang that for me. That was all about me.'''

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer and actress previously revealed her children have to ask to ''schedule'' in family time with their mother.

She said: ''You know, they're always first. When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy. My son said to me this week, he goes, 'Mom, I'd like to schedule ... a picnic with you this week 'cause I know you've been, you know, working hard. He was with me in New York, but still, he was like 'Um I'd like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time. And I was like, 'Okay baby.'''