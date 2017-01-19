Jennifer Lopez says ''everything'' she does is in support of her children.

The 47-year-old singer and actress has eight-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian from her former marriage to music producer Marc Anthony, and has said that her life has stopped being all about ''me, me, me'' since she gave birth as she instead focuses her efforts on making ''them happy''.

'The Boy Next Door' actress said: ''Everything I do is for them.

''Once you have kids, it's a whole different world. You go along as an actress or performer in this business and it's [always] 'Me, me, me. My business, my career, my things. What am I going to do next?'

''When you have kids it becomes not about you, it becomes about them and what's going to make them happy and what's going to make them better, and what's going to be better for them.''

And the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker admits she's scared of ''failing'' her children.

She added: ''Your whole [life] changes and it's this beautiful, freeing kind of loving feeling.

''Things get, in a way, easier, because you know what's important. But also harder, because you just don't want to ever fail them.''

Jennifer - who is reportedly in a relationship with 30-year-old rapper Drake - says she's thankful to have ''wonderful people'' in her life so that she doesn't have to do anything alone, and is pleased she can take things ''one day at a time''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the People's Choice Awards - where she took home the gong for Favourite Crime Drama TV Actress for her role in 'Shades of Blue' - Jennifer said: ''Nobody does anything alone. Even with the kids, it takes a village.

''But I just have wonderful people in my life. I have a lot of loving people, a lot of people that believe in me and believe in what we're doing together.

''They know the kids come first and everything else kind of falls in line after that, and we just take it one day at a time.''