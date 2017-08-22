Jennifer Lopez likes to ''eat a lot'' when she is in Las Vegas.

The 48-year-old singer is currently in the middle of a residency in Sin City, and while the area is known for its gambling, the star insists she doesn't bet when she has some time off from her 'All I Have' show, but does take advantage of the fine selection of eateries and other attractions around.

She said: ''I love the shows and the food.

''I was really big into all of the Cirque du Soleil shows - I saw every single one of those. And then the restaurants change here all the time.

''They're always bringing in the best chefs from all over the world to draw people to gamble, so bonus for me. I don't gamble, but I do eat a lot. Occasionally.''

Despite enjoying her all-singing, all-dancing show, Jennifer - who is dating retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez - admits the athletic routines often leave her covered in injuries.

She said: ''I get a lot of bruises and it's a hard show on me. It definitely is. And then I like to do costume changes. I like to really put on a great show.

''It's not about just the music, or just the dancing - it's the costumes, it's the changes, it's the sets, it's the dancers, it's the band, it's the moments.''

Jennifer insists the ''wildest'' thing she's ever done in Vegas is staying up dancing until 4am.

She added to PAPER magazine: ''I feel like people have wild adventures and drink, and, like, do other things, and I don't do that stuff. You know what I mean? I'm here to dance and the wildest thing I've done is, oooh, I danced 'til four. You know, that was it.''

Jennifer's 68-date residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino began on January 20, 2016, but is due to end on September 27, 2017.