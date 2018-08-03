Jennifer Lopez rocked up to her first date with Alex Rodriguez in a brown turtleneck.
Jennifer Lopez didn't dress up for her first date with Alex Rodriguez.
The 'World of Dance' judge and the 43-year-old former baseball shortstop have been dating for over a year and the hunk can still remember every detail of the brunette beauty's outfit from their first meeting - even though she didn't put much effort it.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, Jennifer said: ''He actually reminded me of this the other day. He goes, 'You had on a beige, camel-coloured turtleneck and these drawstring kind of slacks up to here [pointing to her waist] And drawstring tied, kind of in a business pattern. And some high-heeled boots.' ''
Despite their low-key vibe on their first date, Jennifer and Alex - who have been given the affectionate nickname J-Rod by their fans - always seem to make it onto the best dressed lists when they attend glamorous showbiz events together.
She said: ''It is funny, we don't coordinate, but we go together well. It matches kind of. I hate prom looks. 'I'm dressed in this and you're dressed in that.' We don't do that.''
Although they've only been together just over a year, Alex believes his relationship with the 47-year-old singer works because they understand one another.
He said: ''We're in our forties. We're both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. We both have two kids. I think we've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other - both the good and the challenges.''
And Alex - who has Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with his former wife Cynthia Scurtis - doesn't believe their relationship would have worked if they had met in their 20s.
He explained previously: ''To be honest, if this happened when we were in our twenties, it would have never happened. It was just too much craziness. I wasn't mature enough. You know, boys, we got to get our dumbness out of the way.''
Jennifer has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
