Jennifer Lopez dedicated her Video Vanguard Award win at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Monday (20.08.18) to her children.

The 49-year-old singer became the first Latin artist to bag the highest honour at the glitzy award ceremony at New York's Radio City Hall, and used her speech to credit her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme - whom she has with her ex husband Marc Anthony - for making her feel ''stronger and better than ever''.

Speaking as she picked up the coveted accolade, Jennifer said: ''I grew up on MTV, it's really a tremendous honour for me. It has been an incredible journey, dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true. Music, acting, performing, this career, has always been kind of an obsession for me. When people have said 'You're doing too much, you can only do one thing' ... I always had it in my mind, I was always a person who was like, 'Why not?'

''And I liked it that way for a while, just working and working and working. But it wasn't until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed. I knew I had to be better, I knew I had to go higher, I knew I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career and my whole life became clearer in every way. And now, today, I stand here stronger and better than ever. So thank you Max and Emme, there's so much more to do and I know in my heart that the future is even brighter than anything I could've accomplished now because of you.''

The 'Shades of Blue' star also gave a special shoutout to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, whom she dubbed as her ''twin soul''.

She added: ''Alex. You're like my twin soul, we're mirror images of one another. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realise every day the sky is not the limit, the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There's so much more to experience, and there's no-one I'd rather do it with.''

Before picking up her gong, Jennifer wowed crowds with a medley of her greatest hits, including 'Waiting For Tonight', 'On The Floor', 'Ain't Your Mama', 'Love Don't Cost A Thing', 'Get Right', 'All I Have', and 'Jenny From The Block'.