Jennifer Lopez says her ex-husband Marc Anthony ''really helped'' her with her confidence.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has thanked her former spouse - who she was married to between 2004 and 2014 - for always keeping her positive and confident.

Speaking in a preview clip for her appearance on Sunday's TODAY, she said: ''While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered. [He would tell me,] You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer. And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.''

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old singer and actress - who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - previously revealed she managed to ''repair'' her relationship with her ex after they worked together on her album 'Por Primera Vez'.

She said: ''[Collaborating on 'Por Primera Vez'] actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again. Because when we first started working together, it's how we met ... we met working. And so we remembered that like, 'Oh right, we connect on this level of music.' We have that. And that's what the album came out of.''

And Jennifer has confessed she feared she would be ''alone forever'' after splitting from Marc but she is now happy with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

She shared: ''I remember a certain point when I had my kids thinking, 'I really want to get a house in the Hamptons so they can have a place they go in the summer, that we go to every summer.' There was something romantic about that to me. After I got divorced and it was a hard time, I said to myself, 'I'm gonna do that. I'm gonna be like that lady Diane Keaton in 'Something's Gotta Give', just in case I never get married again and I stay alone forever.' Silly idea.''