Jennifer Lopez is thankful her life is going so well right now.
Jennifer Lopez couldn't be happier.
The 'Shades of Blue' star - who is rumoured to be dating Drake - is thankful her careers is going well, her eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are ''thriving'' and she is able to spend a lot of time with her family.
She said: ''I'm very happy right now. I feel so fortunate. The kids are doing great -- they're in school and they're thriving. That makes me the happiest of all. Mommy gets to be creative and I'm home to them every night, so it's all good.''
Though she has two successful TV shows, a Las Vegas residency and is currently recording new music, the former 'American Idol' judge insists she isn't perfect, but would rather not focus on the things she can't do.
She laughed to 'Extra': ''There are many [things] that I can't do. Let's not talk about that. Let's talk about the things I can do!''
The 47-year-old beauty recently admitted that ''everything'' she does is for her kids.
She said: Everything I do is for them.
''Once you have kids, it's a whole different world. You go along as an actress or performer in this business and it's [always] 'Me, me, me. My business, my career, my things. What am I going to do next?'
''When you have kids it becomes not about you, it becomes about them and what's going to make them happy and what's going to make them better, and what's going to be better for them.''
And the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker admits she's scared of ''failing'' her children.
She added: ''Your whole [life] changes and it's this beautiful, freeing kind of loving feeling.
''Things get, in a way, easier, because you know what's important. But also harder, because you just don't want to ever fail them.''
OK Go are warning us of 'bad people on the rise'.
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...