Jennifer Lopez couldn't be happier.

The 'Shades of Blue' star - who is rumoured to be dating Drake - is thankful her careers is going well, her eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are ''thriving'' and she is able to spend a lot of time with her family.

She said: ''I'm very happy right now. I feel so fortunate. The kids are doing great -- they're in school and they're thriving. That makes me the happiest of all. Mommy gets to be creative and I'm home to them every night, so it's all good.''

Though she has two successful TV shows, a Las Vegas residency and is currently recording new music, the former 'American Idol' judge insists she isn't perfect, but would rather not focus on the things she can't do.

She laughed to 'Extra': ''There are many [things] that I can't do. Let's not talk about that. Let's talk about the things I can do!''

The 47-year-old beauty recently admitted that ''everything'' she does is for her kids.

She said: Everything I do is for them.

''Once you have kids, it's a whole different world. You go along as an actress or performer in this business and it's [always] 'Me, me, me. My business, my career, my things. What am I going to do next?'

''When you have kids it becomes not about you, it becomes about them and what's going to make them happy and what's going to make them better, and what's going to be better for them.''

And the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker admits she's scared of ''failing'' her children.

She added: ''Your whole [life] changes and it's this beautiful, freeing kind of loving feeling.

''Things get, in a way, easier, because you know what's important. But also harder, because you just don't want to ever fail them.''