Jennifer Lopez has confessed she nearly quit the showbiz industry early into her career because of all the ''hurtful'' comments she was receiving.
The 'Hustlers' actress admits there was a time where she considered leaving her music and acting career behind because of all the ''hurtful'' comments she was receiving.
She said: ''It's funny, from the beginning, I've been really picked out and plagued with that. Lots of stories, lots of lies, lots of things where you're trying to figure out, 'How did this happen? How did I become that person?' What I've learned is that none of it matters. And it doesn't really bother me anymore. I've learned that I know who I am, I know what I do, I know I'm a good person, I know I'm just out here working my ass off and trying to fulfil myself creatively. There was a time in my life when it was such a big part and it was so hurtful and so hard that you think, 'I don't want to do this anymore, I don't want to be the person on the cover of the magazine every week for two and a half years, I don't. This is crazy. Why me?'''
And Jennifer, 50, credits 'American Idol' for keeping her going.
She added to The Hollywood Reporter for their Actress Roundtable, she added: ''I think honestly 'American Idol' helped with that a lot. Of all the things that I've done in my career, people actually just seeing me talk about how much I love music and how much I love people and how much of a girl's girl I am and how much of a crier I am - things shifted.''
