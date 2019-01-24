Jennifer Lopez has challenged her friend Leah Remini to cut sugar and carbohydrates from her diet for 10 days.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are in the middle of a New Year health kick, which started on Monday (21.01.19), and they want to convince Leah and some of their other friends to join them.
After a joint gym session, the couple shot a video which they posted on J.Lo's Instagram account challenging Leah, 48, and their other pals, producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and broadcaster Hoda Kotb, to ditch the carbs and sugar too.
In the footage, J.Lo says with a smile: ''We'd like to challenge ... let's challenge some people! So, no sugar, no carbs, 10 days. I'm challenging Leah Remini, I'm challenging Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and I am challenging Hoda. Hoda, I know you're up for a good challenge. Baby, who do you want to challenge?''
Confessing he is desperate to eat a large pizza and buffalo wings once he's done with the cleanse, Alex added some names to the mix, saying: ''I'm going to go with my boy Gary Vee [Gary Vaynerchuk], you're always running your mouth, try doing it with no sugar and no carbs. And then I'm going to go with my boy Michael Strahan - Stray, you've been challenged. And then Mark Mastrov, my partner. Go get it!''
It doesn't seem as though J.Lo's 'Second Act' co-star Leah is up for the challenge though.
The 48-year-old actress shared a photo of a margherita pizza and a sweet pie on her on Instagram account in celebration of National Pie Day in the US.
Although J.Lo is determined to last the 10 days she has admitted that she has been struggling to stick to the cleanse.
Messaging her 85.5 million Instagram followers, she said: ''It turns out that when you don't have sugar and you don't have carbs, you're really, really hungry all the time!''
