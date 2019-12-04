Jennifer Lopez sees her engagement to Alex Rodriguez as a ''blessing.''

The 44-year-old former professional baseball shortstop popped the question to the 'Hustlers' star during a trip to the beach on their romantic holiday in the Bahamas in March this year and, although she's been married three times before, the 50-year-old pop star believes this time around is an honour because she's found herself.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jennifer - who was on one of the People of the Year covers along with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Obama this year - said of her engagement: ''It's a blessing!''

She added: ''When you find you, really find you, that's when everything starts falling into place. I feel more confident and at peace with who I am and more aware of what I bring to the table, but that was a huge journey.''

As well as planning a wedding, Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - has had a busy year with her career as well.

The brunette beauty was chosen to perform alongside Shakira at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show next February and has been perfecting her routine for the gig.

Her movie 'Hustlers' has also received praise from fans around the world and she's hoping that she'll see a Broadway musical version of the film in the near future.

She said recently: ''That's something that would be amazing. It really lends itself to a Broadway show, and to a live-performance show.''

But if the movie - which was based on New York magazine's 2015 article 'The Hustlers at Scores: The Ex-Strippers Who Stole From (Mostly) Rich Men and Gave to, Well, Themselves' by Jessica Pressler - did make its way to Broadway, Jennifer isn't sure if she'd continue starring in it - even though she has the voice for the part.

She teased: ''I don't know that I would do it. I would produce it, for sure. I don't know. Maybe. You never know with me.''