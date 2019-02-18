Jennifer Lopez bought Alex Rodriguez a $24k watch for Valentine's Day.

The 49-year-old singer-and-actress spent the romantic day with the retired baseball ace - who is father to 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis - at his home in Coral Gables, Florida, with all their children.

To celebrate the occasion, the loved-up pair exchanged gifts and the 'Second Act' star purchased Rodriguez, 43, a $24,300 blue and silver Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph watch.

Showing off the exclusive timepiece on his Instagram story, Rodriguez simply wrote: ''Thank you baby (sic)''

Jennifer - who has twins Max and Emme, 10, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - previously admitted that she ''doesn't need'' to marry A-Rod at the moment.

The brunette beauty believes she and are living their ''best years'' together and don't need to change anything in their lives.

J-Lo said: ''Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.

''We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace.''

The 'Limitless' singer - who was also previously married to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd - admits having kids has changed the way she views marriage.

She told Closer magazine: ''I think I've understood that marriage takes a lot more than just falling in love and sharing a home together.

''In my case, my first responsibility is my children and making sure as a mother that I'm creating the best possible home for them.

''That means you need someone who not only understands you, but understands children and is willing to love them as much as you do.

''But I'm hopeful of being able to spend the rest of my life with someone and being committed in that way to each other.''