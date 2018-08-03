Jennifer Lopez says she bonded with ''fragile'' Donatella Versace after her brother Gianni was tragically shot dead in 1997.
Jennifer Lopez says the death of Gianni Versace brought her and Donatella Versace together.
The 49-year-old star is a huge fan of the Versace fashion brand, which she has worn for some of her most iconic appearances throughout her career, and Jennifer forged a friendship with designer Donatella after her fashion icon brother, the founder of the label, died.
Gianni was shot and killed in July 1997, on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion, and two years when Jennifer met Donatella at her first ever Met Gala, she rushed to comfort her.
Speaking to Vogue, Jennifer said: ''My heart went out to her, I just kept touching her and holding her hand. She felt so fragile at the time. And she remembered that and we kind of bonded after that.
''She was so kind and so sweet to me, and we always kept in touch. She was always sending me dresses for whatever I needed. It was a natural organic relationship that wasn't forced. It is a friendship that goes back many years.''
The star will be attending the MTV Video Music Awards this month, where she will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Jennifer guaranteed she will be wearing ''something Versace.''
Meanwhile, the star also opened up about her lavish collection of handbags - including her collection of Birkins, costing from $5,000 to $150,000 each - but insisted she isn't the one who buys them.
She said: ''I have a couple. They aren't something you can buy every day. Usually, they are gifts. People wait for my birthday, and they chip in and they buy me one. I think I have bought one in my life. The rest have been gifts for my birthday or Christmas from really special people.''
