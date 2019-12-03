Jennifer Lopez hasn't had ''much time'' to prepare for the Super Bowl half-time show yet because of her other commitments.
Jennifer Lopez hasn't had ''much time'' to prepare for the Super Bowl half-time show.
The 50-year-old singer-and-actress will join Shakira in the prestigious shot at the NFL showpiece game in February, and though she can't wait for the performance, the 'Hustlers' star admitted her busy schedule has stopped her from puling everything together yet.
Asked about her preparations, she laughed and told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't have that much time. We're starting.
''We still have to develop it a little bit more.''
But the most important aspect of the show for the 'On the Floor' hitmaker is to make it ''fun'' for both herself and the audience.
She added: ''For me, I'm obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it's also about having fun.
''Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening.''
While Jennifer insisted she hasn't had much time to prepare, she recently admitted she'd been putting a lot of work into the early stages of planning the show.
She explained: ''I have been doing a lot of meetings about the Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together. Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She's putting her thing together, I'm putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us on stage, if we want that ...
''We are super excited. We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is.''
And the actress is excited about sharing the stage with 42-year-old Shakira.
She explained: ''There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...