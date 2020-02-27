Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show attracted over 1,000 complaints, with one branding the performance ''borderline pornography''.

The two singers entertained the crowds during the flagship NFL game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida earlier this month but it seems not all of the millions watching on TV were impressed as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) - a government agency which regulates television - received 1,312 complaints.

According to TMZ, one disgruntled viewer wrote: ''The halftime show last night was beyond inappropriate. Shakira laying on her side gyrating like sex, Lopez on a stripper pole, Lopez bending over to expose her butt crack, both performers grabbing their vaginas, Shakira grinding her butt against some tinfoil wearing man's penis. This was incredibly offensive. My children were watching.''

And another moaned: ''Completely inappropriate half time-show with simulated orgies, stripping, and borderline pornography. This is a family event during prime time and should never have happened.''

A family in Tennessee were horrified to have their ''eyes molested'' by the short segment.

They wrote: ''I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested...

''JLo's movie Hustlers was rated R so since when is rated R viewing allowed on network TV at 7/8:00pm?''

One viewer vowed to ''boycott the NHL'' as a result of the show.

They fumed: ''Strip clubs have that c**p with sluts performing like this! This is soft porn! Fine the NFL or stop the HALFTIME shows! Beyond INAPPROPRIATE!!! Honoring a dog killer now THIS! BOYCOTTING THE NFL!!!(sic)''

Despite the complaints, the two Latina stars have attracted over 136 million views on YouTube for their show.