Jennifer Lopez ''apologised'' to all her friends when she gave birth to her twins.

The 49-year-old singer and actress says she always used to give her pals parenting advice when she wasn't a mother herself, and felt the need to immediately apologise when her twins - 11-year-old Max and Emme, whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - were born because she understood what it was like to be a parent.

When asked by her twins during a YouTube video entitled 'Twin Talk: AMA with Emme and Max' whether being a mum is different to how she expected, she said: ''You cannot imagine what it's like to be a mom until you are a mom. I remember I used to give my friends who had kids advice all the time and they would look at me like I had three heads. And when I had you two, the minute I had you two, I literally apologised to all my friends.

''And I said I'm so sorry I didn't understand what it is to have a child and everything I ever said to you about raising kids, forget it and I'm sorry and that's a true story.''

Jennifer's brood were also keen to find out how their mother felt when she learned she was set to have twins, and the 'Hustlers' star admitted she ''couldn't believe it''.

Recalling the precious moment, she said: ''So here's the thing when I realised I was pregnant I was in Portugal, I was doing a big show. I just went away for two days and when I sat there I was in my hair and makeup trailer and here's what I felt - in my belly I felt a flutter.

''And it felt like a little butterfly in my stomach and I was like ... immediately I knew I had life inside me. I knew it - like it came right in my head so we went to the doctor and we're sitting there and they are giving me an ultrasound on top of my belly - my belly was still flat.

''The doctor says - 'you see that? that little grain of rice? That's the baby' and we were like, 'Oh my God we are having a baby'.

''And then he says 'you see this other little grain of rice over here? That's the other baby.' And I was like 'What!' and I start laughing hysterically - I just laughed out loud. I couldn't believe it. And that's how I found out I was having twins.''