The former couple teamed up in the studio earlier this year (16) to record a Spanish-language album, and the first track, Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta, has earned Lopez her second number one on the Billboard countdown.

It also gives Anthony a record-tying 28th chart-topper.

The last time J.Lo topped the countdown, in 1999, she was married to Anthony - their collaboration, No Me Ames, led the list for seven weeks.

Only Victor Manuelle has previously scored 28 weeks at the top in the chart's 22-year history.

Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta was released on 17 November (16), after J.Lo and Marc performed the track at the Latin Grammy Awards, where she presented her ex-husband with the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year award.

The song is a reworked version of a hit by Argentine duo Pimpinela.