Jennifer Lopez has rocketed to the top of the U.S. Tropical Songs chart with her new Marc Anthony collaboration.
The former couple teamed up in the studio earlier this year (16) to record a Spanish-language album, and the first track, Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta, has earned Lopez her second number one on the Billboard countdown.
It also gives Anthony a record-tying 28th chart-topper.
The last time J.Lo topped the countdown, in 1999, she was married to Anthony - their collaboration, No Me Ames, led the list for seven weeks.
Only Victor Manuelle has previously scored 28 weeks at the top in the chart's 22-year history.
Olvidame y Pega La Vuelta was released on 17 November (16), after J.Lo and Marc performed the track at the Latin Grammy Awards, where she presented her ex-husband with the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year award.
The song is a reworked version of a hit by Argentine duo Pimpinela.
