Jennifer Lopez collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti was ''perfect''.

The 47-year-old singer is set to unveil her footwear and accessories collection with the 59-year-old fashion designer titled Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez on January 23, and the star has claimed the pair make the ideal duo.

The 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker shared her thoughts on the pairing in a behind the scenes video of her and the creative mastermind, which she has posted on her Instagram account.

Speaking in the clip, she said: ''Like me it feels chic, it feels like you, the perfect collaboration.''

And the musician has captioned the post: '' #GiuseppeXJennifer Launching January 23rd. @giuseppezanottidesign (sic).''

In the footage Jennifer and Giuseppe can be seen making compromises and discussing the finishing touches to the designs together, which saw them come up with the idea of adding a ''little silver plate'' to the sole of a pair of stilettos.

Jennifer said: ''It needs one little extra here.''

To which Giuseppe replied: ''Some metal here.

''Something that would be recognisable when you walk.''

And the 'Shades of Blue' actress agreed with the addition, she said: ''Yes that would be beautiful, a little metal plate.''

Giuseppe - who has teamed up with fellow musician Zayn Malik on a new range with the Italian footwear creator - believes a shoe is more than ''just an accessory'', and has credited the wardrobe staple as being a ''beautiful piece of art''.

He said: ''For me a shoe is more than just an accessory. It's like a beautiful piece of art. A fine jewel for the woman wearing it.

''With a shoe you can walk, you can also dance.''