Jennifer Lopez and Drake happily showed off their budding romance as they attended a prom party in Las Vegas on Thursday night (29.12.16).
Jennifer Lopez and Drake shared a kiss at a prom party in Las Vegas on Thursday night (29.12.16).
The pair - who have yet to publicly confirm they are dating - didn't hide their love as they enjoyed each other's company at Winter Wonderland Prom in Las Vegas, United States.
In a series of short video clips uploaded to social media, Jennifer was seen dancing intimately with Drake whilst another video shows them locking lips.
Later in the evening, the couple were also named Prom King and Queen.
The videos come soon after a source claimed Jennifer is ''very smitten'' with Drake.
They shared: ''Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.
''They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.''
However, Rihanna is said to be ''very unhappy'' with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's new relationship.
An insider added: ''Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.
''They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn't bother them. They have fun together and that's all that matters.
''People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...