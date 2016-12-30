Jennifer Lopez and Drake shared a kiss at a prom party in Las Vegas on Thursday night (29.12.16).

The pair - who have yet to publicly confirm they are dating - didn't hide their love as they enjoyed each other's company at Winter Wonderland Prom in Las Vegas, United States.

In a series of short video clips uploaded to social media, Jennifer was seen dancing intimately with Drake whilst another video shows them locking lips.

Later in the evening, the couple were also named Prom King and Queen.

The videos come soon after a source claimed Jennifer is ''very smitten'' with Drake.

They shared: ''Jen is looking forward with excitement to the new year. She keeps hanging out with Drake, and he has visited her house. She has nothing but nice things to say about Drake.

''They do work on music together [but are] clearly enjoying each other on another level too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.''

However, Rihanna is said to be ''very unhappy'' with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's new relationship.

An insider added: ''Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item.

''They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn't bother them. They have fun together and that's all that matters.

''People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.''