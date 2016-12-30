The 47-year-old singer was first linked to 30-year-old Drake earlier this month (Dec16), when the Hotline Bling star attended two of Jennifer's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.

On Thursday, Jennifer and Drake attended a fake winter wonderland-themed "prom" and were crowned the king and queen of the event. While on stage together waiting to be crowned, the two reportedly shared a kiss. They then spent the rest of the night dancing and laughing together and also posed for a picture after Lopez made a wardrobe change.

The prom event came a day after the mother-of-two shared a picture of herself with Drake on her Instagram page.

In the shot, Drake embraced Jennifer, who closed her eyes as she clasped the rapper's hands around her.

Jennifer didn't add a caption to the picture, but many fans considered it confirmation of her new romance with Drake, who shared the same caption-free snap seconds later.

Rumours of a relationship between the pair were fuelled once again when eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that Rihanna, who has had a lengthy on-off relationship with Drake, had unfollowed Jennifer on the photo-sharing site.

According to reports, Rihanna was upset that Jennifer, a close friend, was dating her ex.

"People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing," a source told The Sun newspaper. "Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised."