Jennifer Lopez and Drake continued to spark romance rumours by reportedly sharing a kiss at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday (29Dec16).
The 47-year-old singer was first linked to 30-year-old Drake earlier this month (Dec16), when the Hotline Bling star attended two of Jennifer's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and hosted an intimate party she attended.
On Thursday, Jennifer and Drake attended a fake winter wonderland-themed "prom" and were crowned the king and queen of the event. While on stage together waiting to be crowned, the two reportedly shared a kiss. They then spent the rest of the night dancing and laughing together and also posed for a picture after Lopez made a wardrobe change.
The prom event came a day after the mother-of-two shared a picture of herself with Drake on her Instagram page.
In the shot, Drake embraced Jennifer, who closed her eyes as she clasped the rapper's hands around her.
Jennifer didn't add a caption to the picture, but many fans considered it confirmation of her new romance with Drake, who shared the same caption-free snap seconds later.
Rumours of a relationship between the pair were fuelled once again when eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that Rihanna, who has had a lengthy on-off relationship with Drake, had unfollowed Jennifer on the photo-sharing site.
According to reports, Rihanna was upset that Jennifer, a close friend, was dating her ex.
"People in Rihanna's circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing," a source told The Sun newspaper. "Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised."
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...