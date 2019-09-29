Loved-up duo Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently staged a lavish engagement party in Los Angeles.
The 50-year-old singer and Alex, 44, toasted their impending wedding at the home of singer Carole Bayer Sager in Bel Air, where they were joined by friends and family.
An insider told E! News: ''It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting. It was held both indoors and outdoors.''
Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - and Alex - who has children Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 - were joined at the bash by their loved ones.
The loved-up duo were also joined by some of their celebrity pals, including actress Leah Remini and producer Benny Medina.
The source added: ''It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement.''
The engagement party was staged shortly after Jennifer was confirmed as one of the star attractions for the Super Bowl half-time show in 2020.
The chart-topping pop star will take to the stage alongside Shakira next February in Miami, and Alex subsequently revealed how ''proud'' he is of his wife-to-be.
Following the announcement, the retired baseball star posted on his Instagram and Twitter pages: ''So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on [fire emoji] (sic)''
Looking forward to the occasion, Jennifer explained: ''There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It's going to be an exciting show.
''That's what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!''
