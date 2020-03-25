Loved up couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez admitted while she initiated their first kiss, he said ''I love you'' before she did.
The loved-up pair - who are currently in self isolation together amid the coronavirus pandemic - took part in the 'couples challenge' viral game which saw them being asked questions about their relationship with their eyes closed.
Answering only by pointing at either themselves or their partner in a video uploaded to Instagram, J-Lo and A-Rod admitted she made the first move, while the former baseball star said the special three words before she did.
The couple agreed that the 50-year-old singer is a better cook, spends the most money, takes longer to get ready in the morning and is the most stubborn, although she tried to change her mind on the latter.
While they both pointed to Alex for the most social, the pair disagreed on who was funnier, messier, a bigger baby when sick, and grumpier in the morning as they each pointed to the other.
They also both claimed to be the most patient and first to apologise after a fight, but Jennifer suggested either one of them could be the most romantic despite initially pointing to herself.
The 'Hustlers' star recently revealed she is ''stuck at home'' for the time being alongside her fiancé, as they are doing whatever they can to make sure they aren't exposed to the coronavirus.
She said: ''We're all stuck at home right now. I am! Everybody's quarantined and the world is upside-down and crazy. So we've gotta make lemonade out of lemons right now, don't we?''
The star is doing whatever she can to keep ''spirits high'' in her household - which includes her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she has with Marc Anthony - and she's been placing lots of online orders because she can't go shopping to make herself ''happy''.
She added: ''We have to find ways to focus and work from home, but also finding things to keep our spirits high. I don't know anything that makes me happier than shopping for a pair of shoes.
''To be honest with you? I think there's a lot of online shopping going on right now. And that's not to make light of this very serious situation, and the people working very hard to stop it. But we have to stay human and we have to keep our sense of humour in hard times, as well.''
