Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their red carpet debut as a couple at this year's Met Gala.

The smitten pair - who have been dating since the beginning of the year - looked every inch in love as they graced the red carpet at the glamorous event, held in New York City, on Monday (01.05.17) night.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker may have had all eyes on her as she dazzled in her sheer blue floor-length Valentino gown, complete with an eye-catching train, but she made sure her ''macho bello'' was feeling the love as she cosied up to him and flashed a beaming smile.

Prior to arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the event, the 47-year-old singer took to her Instagram account as she made her way towards the event to share a selfie of herself and her beau from their car..

She wrote: Me and my macho bello...#MetGala2017 #Valentino (sic).''

While Jennifer had clearly made sure she had pulled out all the stops with her attire, Alex had equally put some thought into his ensemble as he walked the red carpet in a smart navy blue tuxedo.

Meanwhile, although they've only been dating a few months, it looks like their relationship is moving at the speed of light as the pair's friends have already started calling them ''J-Rod.''

However, the brunette beauty, who is nicknamed J-Lo, insists she and her retired baseball star boyfriend - who is known as A-Rod - don't mind the amalgamated name as they expected it.

She said: ''It's fine. We kind of thought that would happen... because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it's not like you were original or anything.''

The 'Shades of Blue' actress has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while 41-year-old Alex has Natasha, 12, and Ella, eight, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.