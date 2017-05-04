Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ''madly in love'' but won't be getting engaged anytime soon.

Things are said to be going from strength to strength for the couple but they aren't keen to move to the next stage of their relationship for the sake of it.

A source said: ''Jennifer and Alex are madly in love. They are the real thing ... Marriage isn't on Jennifer's radar at the moment. She's been married three times already. She has two beautiful kids who are the focus of her life. I think she's at a point in her life where she doesn't need a husband to feel like she's in a committed, loving relationship.

''Alex is a gentleman and fortunately has a lot of free time right now to be the perfect boyfriend. He focuses all his energy and time into Jennifer, who always has a million things going on. They balance each other well and have a great time together. I don't think she needs another engagement ring or a marriage certificate to be happy.''

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala earlier this week and showed off how ''super into each other they are''.

The insider added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Everyone who saw them on Monday night could see how super into each other they are. They didn't leave each other's side for a minute. Wherever Jennifer went, Alex followed. They only had eyes for each other.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed her pals call them ''J-Rod'', an amalgamation of Jennifer's nickname J-Lo and Alex's nickname A-Rod.

She said: ''It's fine. We kind of thought that would happen... because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it's not like you were original or anything.''