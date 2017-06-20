Jennifer Lopez looked loved up with Alex Rodriguez as the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway in Paris.

The 'Shades of Blue' star took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their trip away.

Captioning the photographs, one of which is Jennifer standing in front of her beau as he hugs her from behind, she wrote: ''#baecation2017 (sic)''

It comes after a source claimed the pair are talking marriage already.

The insider said: ''J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod. J.Lo would marry A-Rod if he asked. She is head over heels for him. They get each other in so many ways ...

''They are perfect for each other. Their families love how they are together.''

And Jennifer - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - recently said she is wary of putting any sort of strain on the romance, despite saying the couple are ''very happy'' together and are having a ''good time'' with one another.

She added: ''I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it.''

The brunette beauty also ''loves'' the fact her boyfriend can dance.

She gushed: ''We had a great time that night. What do you want me to tell you? We went in. We danced. It was awesome.

''He's a good dancer. He has a great time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance. I didn't say he couldn't dance! I never said that.

''Never. Never. No, he dances merengue. He dances all the important stuff for me. When the Spanish music comes on ... [He knows what to do.]''