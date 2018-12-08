Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez brought the family together to decorate their Christmas tree as they marked the start of the festive season.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez brought the whole family together to decorate their Christmas tree.
The couple shared photographs of their tree-decorating fun with Jennifer's ten-year-old twins Max and Emme and Alex's kids - Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14 - as Christmas tunes played in the background.
Posting a series of photos and videos of the family decorating the tree, she captioned them: ''That time of year ... The best times are with these lil ones #ilovechristmastime #familia ... Have a Holly Jolly Christmas (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously gushed over her and Alex's ''nice dynamic''.
She said: ''When you have a partner that is so supportive of what you do, you don't have to hold back. With him, it's like, how much more do you want to do? How much bigger do you want to get? How can I help you? Where do you need me to be? And I like to do the same for him. It's just a nice dynamic that I have never experienced, and I am really happy about that.''
And Jennifer appreciates his approach towards her career, admitting her jam-packed schedule can be a ''grind''.
She explained: ''To have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows - we all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind.
''It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me.''
Alex thinks his relationship with the singer and actress works so well because they've shared similar experiences throughout their lives.
He said: ''We're in our forties. We're both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. We both have two kids. I think we've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other - both the good and the challenges.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...