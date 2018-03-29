Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have forked out $15.3 million on a New York City apartment - their first home together.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have splashed out $15.3 million on their first home together.
The couple - who recently celebrated being together for a year - have forked out the huge sum for an apartment on New York's Park Avenue, which features incredible views of Central Park and the Big Apple's skyline.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the pair closed the big-priced deal for their new three-bedroom home last month.
Residents at the apartment block are able to use the 75-foot indoor pool, which could come in handy for Jennifer if she fancies cooling down after a big gig.
What's more, the 48-year-old singer-and-actress has four-and-a-half bathrooms to choose from in her and her former pro baseball player beau's new plush pad.
The 'Boy Next Door' star is also known for keeping in shape, and will no doubt have been pleased to see the apartment block features a fitness centre.
But should the pair be keen to indulge themselves they might want to get the lift down to the on-site restaurant, followed by a relaxing stroll to the screening/ performance venue, where J-Lo could even strut her stuff for the residents.
Last month, Jennifer dedicated a song to 42-year-old Alex when she performed at a pre-Super Bowl LII concert to mark their one-year anniversary.
She took the opportunity on stage to give a special shout-out to her beau before singing her latest hit 'Us'.
Jennifer said: ''We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you.''
Following the performance, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker - who previously listed her two-storey New York penthouse for $26.95 million - admitted she hadn't planned to say anything about their anniversary.
She explained: ''It was our little anniversary, so it was a special night. I kept thinking, 'Oh, God - February 3! That's our day. Oh, my God. It's been a year'. It was more spontaneous than anything else. It wasn't too planned. I thought about it, and I thought, 'Maybe I'll do it; maybe I won't.' But it was a great show, in general, and ... I don't know. We felt really good.''
