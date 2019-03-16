Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make the perfect couple because they are so supportive of each other.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently got engaged to the former baseball star and a friend of the sportsman has revealed that the pair click because they are so understanding of one another's work commitments.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They're so respectful to each other. When Alex is working for ESPN [calling baseball games], Jennifer goes ... and sits quietly in the booth because she likes to watch him. They have that kind of relationship. Likewise, when she was doing her [concert residency] in Las Vegas, he would fly in. He was at almost every show. The support level is incredible.''
And Jennifer is ''over the moon'' after getting engaged to Alex.
Her friend Ne-Yo shared: ''Anybody who's ever seen the two of them together, it's like, 'They getting married. Yeah, they getting married. That's going to happen.' I found out the same way everyone else did. I looked on IG and saw and went, 'Oh, it finally happened!'
''Then I instantly sent her a text saying, 'Congrats, congrats, congrats,' and she said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' And, I said, 'OK, y'all are doing engaged stuff, you go do that.' I'm super happy for her. She's over the moon. She really is. You can totally tell. I won't say it's the happiest she's ever been - I don't personally know - but it's the happiest I've seen her since I've known her, so that being said, good job A-Rod!
''He comes on set from time-to-time. He's super fun. He's her biggest fan, which is great, and she lights up. She already lights up a room when she walks in, because it's just J. Lo and that's what she does, but when he comes around it's like, 'OK, [put on your] sunglasses. We get it - you guys love each other and you're happy. Alright, we understand.'''
