Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ''happy'', as the actress and singer insists they don't listen to the rumours surrounding them.
The 49-year-old singer and actress got engaged to the former baseball star earlier this year, and she's now said that despite the current cheating allegations that have been surrounding Alex recently, Jennifer isn't worried because she knows ''what the truth is'' and won't let other people define her relationship.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Breakfast Club' on Wednesday (10.04.19), she said: ''I mean, it doesn't matter. I know what the truth is. I know who [Rodriguez] is. He knows who I am. We're just happy. We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.''
Previously, Jose Canseco had alleged that Alex had a tryst with his ex-wife Jessica, although she came out shortly afterwards to slam the claims as untrue.
Jessica tweeted earlier this year: ''Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she was ''wary'' of the idea of marrying Alex at first, after having already gone through three divorces from former husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - said: ''I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'''
But Jennifer admitted that when the time came, she ''knew'' marrying Alex - who has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - was the right choice.
She added: ''When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew. It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together.''
