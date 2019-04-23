Jennifer Lopez almost didn't wear her iconic Versace green dress at the 2000 Grammy awards.
Jennifer Lopez almost didn't wear her iconic Versace green dress to the 2000 Grammy awards.
The 'On the Floor' hitmaker credits the plunging emerald gown as her ''biggest fashion moment'' to date, but the 49-year-old star revealed that the look was created just a few days before she stepped on to the red carpet and only because she had left looking for a gown so late, there was very little to choose from.
She said: ''Probably my biggest fashion moment ever was wearing the green Versace jungle print dress. I was nominated for a Grammy that night and I was filming 'The Wedding Planner' at the time with Matthew Mcconaughey and I was out in the middle of nowhere where we did the horseback riding scene and my stylist comes in and she's like 'The Grammys are tomorrow'.
''I had no time to do a fitting and she brings like three of four dresses, she was like 'There's nothing out there, you guys waited too long, I've been trying to do a fitting with you for weeks'.
''So on the day of the Grammys I'm getting ready I'm doing hair and make-up. Usually if you come to a fitting of mine, there's, like, tons of dresses. There's always so many choices. But this day, we really had a choice between two dresses. One was kind of like a white dress, and the other was the Versace jungle-print dress.''
And the 'Medicine' hitmaker's stylist Andrea Lieberman originally discouraged her from wearing the jungle print dress because Donatella Versace had already worn it to the 1999 Met Gala, but Jennifer's longtime friend and manager Benny Medina was ''adamant'' that it was the one.
In her new YouTube series 'Moments of Fashion', she added: ''I put on the green dress and come out and Benny goes, 'That's it. That's it. Don't even talk about it. That's the dress!' And of course my stylist is mortified. She's like, 'No! It's been worn before!' But the guys were so adamant that it was an amazing dress, and we said 'Ok'.
''The only concern was whether or not my boobs were gonna pop out onstage because it was so low-cut, we literally laid double stick down and we stuck the dress to it and went out. There was never any danger of that. I was so securely stuck into that thing that there was gonna be no mishaps.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...