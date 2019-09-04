Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu's nose.

The 37-year-old actress stars alongside the 'On The Floor' hitmaker in the new stripper movie 'Hustlers' but she almost ended up with a permanently bent nose after a scene between her and Jennifer resulted in a phone hitting her in the face.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Constance explained: ''We had this fight where she starts to be try to take a cell phone out of my hand, and what happened was the cell phone hit me in the nose. She felt so bad and I was like, 'Girl, don't worry this is just, you know, battle wounds. Let's keep going.' ''

Jennifer researched and trained hard to make sure she perfected the stripper moves, but Constance really struggled to master the technique and even went as far as having a pole installed in her living room so she could practice regularly.

She said: ''I was lucky though in that my character's not supposed to be that good. I had to pretend to be bad, which was easy to do because I wasn't great. But I did do pole dancing lessons and I had a pole installed in my living room.''

The brunette beauty also found the stilettos a bit of a setback too.

She explained: ''I had those like 8-inch heels and I'd just walk around and do dishes in them. I was in my flannel pyjamas and then my stripper shoes.''

Although Jennifer was good at the dances, the 50-year-old actress had her own insecurities as she was worried about her sexy costumes.

She said recently: ''It's not like me being onstage with a bunch of tights and fishnets on and bodysuits. Those are sexy costumes. This is another level. You're out there naked.

''You sign on to be an actress and take on a role... once you do it, you kind of settle within yourself like, 'OK. I'm going to do this in the best way,' because that's why I started acting to begin with, was to get into different people's mind sets and explore life and humanity in different ways and that is exciting to me about doing it. This is something I would never do.''