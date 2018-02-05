Jennifer Lopez dedicated a song to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on their one-year anniversary when she performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday (03.02.18).
Jennifer Lopez dedicated a song to her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on their one-year anniversary when she performed at a pre-Super Bowl LII concert.
The 48-year-old singer headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Show at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday (03.02.18) and treated the 8,000 fans in attendance to a selection of her greatest hits, including 'I'm Real' and 'Love Don't Cost a Thing'.
And she took the opportunity on stage to give a special shout-out to her beau before singing her latest hit 'Us'.
She said: ''We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you.''
After her performance she told E! News that she hadn't planned to say anything about their anniversary but admitted it ''felt really good'' to pay tribute to A-Rod, 42.
J.Lo said: ''It was our little anniversary, so it was a special night. I kept thinking, 'Oh, God - February 3! That's our day. Oh, my God. It's been a year'. It was more spontaneous than anything else. It wasn't too planned. I thought about it, and I thought, 'Maybe I'll do it; maybe I won't.' But it was a great show, in general, and ... I don't know. We felt really good.''
During the concert - which raised money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico - Lopez underwent seven costume changes and as well as playing her own material she also covered Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' and was joined by Ne-Yo for a duet of 'All I Have'.
One of the highlights of the set was when J.Lo sang a Prince medley, which included the late legend's songs 'Let's Go Crazy', 'When Doves Cry' and 'Darling Nikki'.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Far better made than it has any right to be, this cheesy 70s-style thriller is...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...