Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were sent a letter from Barack and Michelle Obama ''congratulating'' them on their engagement.

The singer-and-actress and the retired baseball star got engaged earlier this month in the Bahamas and now A-Rod has revealed that he was sent in the post a handwritten note from the former President of the United States on behalf of himself and his wife wishing them all the best in their impending marriage.

The letter read: ''Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.''

A-Rod posted a photo of the letter on his Twitter account alongside the caption: ''This means the world to us. #44 (sic)''

The loved-up couple couldn't be happier together after recently returning home from their Bahamas vacation where Alex, 43, popped the question.

J.Lo, 49, previously told People magazine: ''We're really happy.''

Alex added: ''We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that's what we're enjoying the most.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer's friend Ne-Yo admitted she is ''over the moon'' after getting engaged.

He shared: ''Anybody who's ever seen the two of them together, it's like, 'They getting married. Yeah, they getting married. That's going to happen.' I found out the same way everyone else did. I looked on IG and saw and went, 'Oh, it finally happened!' Then I instantly sent her a text saying, 'Congrats, congrats, congrats,' and she said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' And, I said, 'OK, y'all are doing engaged stuff, you go do that.' I'm super happy for her.

''She's over the moon. She really is. You can totally tell. I won't say it's the happiest she's ever been - I don't personally know - but it's the happiest I've seen her since I've known her, so that being said, good job A-Rod! He comes on set from time-to-time. He's super fun. He's her biggest fan, which is great, and she lights up. She already lights up a room when she walks in, because it's just J. Lo and that's what she does, but when he comes around it's like, 'OK, [put on your] sunglasses. We get it - you guys love each other and you're happy. Alright, we understand.' ''