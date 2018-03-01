Disney have hinted that Elsa could have a girlfriend in the second 'Frozen' movie.

The upcoming movie's co-director Jennifer Lee has said that Disney are having ''tons of conversations'' and are ''really conscious'' about the fans who want to see the movie's lead character Elsa - who is voice by Idina Menzel - find a female lover.

She told The Huffington Post: ''I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film - that it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people, It means the world to us that we're part of these conversations.

''Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things.''

The 'A Wrinkle in Time' director said they are going ''to see'' what direction to take the popular character in, and are open to the idea of exploring the princess' sexuality.

She explained: ''For me ... Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go.''

Frozen was released in 2013 and continues to be one of Disney's most popular films, becoming the first Walt Disney Studios picture to win the Academy Award for best animated feature.

Fans have speculated that the movie's main Oscar-winning song, 'Let it Go' is a LGBTQ anthem, celebrating the idea of coming out, and they have launched a Twitter hashtag, named #GiveElsaAGirlfriend to encourage Disney to create Elsa's female love interest.

In 2016, Idina Menzel said that she thought the idea of a lesbian character was ''great'', but she would be leaving the decision up to the Disney creators.

She said at the time: ''I think it's great. Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out.''

The sequel to the popular film is expected to be released in November 2019.