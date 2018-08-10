'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is going back to Montreal for additional photography - but it will not need an extensive round of reshoots.

The much-anticipated superhero movie - which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain - had its release date pushed to February 2019 earlier this year and speculation had suggested that an extensive reshoot had been planned.

But according to Collider, talk of three months of photography has proven to be inaccurate and the film will instead have two and a half weeks of additional photography, which is fairly standard for a blockbuster movie.

It is, for instance, around the same amount of additional photography needed for Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Black Panther', both of which were big hits.

Meanwhile, Evan Peters previously revealed that 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is about ''who your real friends are''.

The actor - who plays Quicksilver in the film franchise - revealed that the new movie will be noticeably darker than its predecessor, 'X-Men: Apocalypse', and Evan explained that the issue of family will also be central to the project.

He said: ''I think the title kind of says it all: it's a little bit darker and it's a little bit more of a drama.

''It's really about Phoenix and Jean's inner-struggle and how that pans out, and who your real friends are. Who's helping you through these difficult times? So it's really about that and it's about the 'X-Men' family, and I think it's a serious film.''