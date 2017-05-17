Jennifer Lawrence is ''not going to apologise'' for the video of herself pole dancing.

Video footage of the 'Hunger Games' actress dancing on a pole in a strip club wearing what appeared to be a bra surfaced online earlier this week, and the star has now taken to Facebook to comment on the clip - which was taken last month at the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria - saying she had a ''blast'' and doesn't regret showing her moves.

She wrote on the social media site on Wednesday (17.05.17): ''Look, ''Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.

''Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength.

''--Jen (sic)''

It isn't the first time images of the 26-year-old star have made their way around the internet, as in 2014 she was the subject of a phone hacking which left her private photos readily available to the public.

She said at the time: ''Just because I'm a public figure, just because I'm an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It's my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can't believe that we even live in that kind of world.''

And the 'Joy' actress also argued the hacking was a ''sex crime'', after she feared the photo leak would end her career.

She added: ''It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It's disgusting. Anybody who looked at those pictures, you're perpetuating a sexual offence. You should cower with shame.''