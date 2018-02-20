Jennifer Lawrence thinks she is going to be ''devastatingly lonely'' in the next few months.

The 27-year-old actress has dated a number of famous men including actor Nicholas Hoult, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and most recently her 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, but admitted she is now in ''single mode''.

Although she is looking forward to some time on her own, the screen beauty is predicting she'll be missing having a guy in her life soon enough.

Speaking at the European premiere for her latest movie 'Red Sparrow' at the Vue Cinema in London's Leicester Square, Jennifer said: ''I am in the single mode where I am like, 'Cool, I can do whatever I want and I can be alone and watch terrible TV.' And then, of course, in a few months I will be devastatingly lonely and feel like I'm on some long waiting list. But I am not there yet.''

Jennifer was catapulted to global fame by her role as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' franchise and won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2012 for performance in 'Silver Linings Playbook' but despite being one of the most in-demand actresses around she is adamant that her life is ''pretty normal'' and ''very boring''.

She said: ''People think my life must be different but it's actually pretty normal. I've always been a homebody and my social life has always been very boring. I sit around outside my house with my friends and drink wine, and that hasn't really changed. I don't like to go out.''

Jennifer prefers staying in to going out and she has even reconstructed her house around her ''laziness'' and turned her dining room into a TV room so it's closer to her kitchen.

She spilled: ''My dining room is off the kitchen, so I've turned it into a TV room because I didn't want the TV room to be the furthest point from the kitchen. So I have had to reconstruct my house around my laziness.''

Jennifer also admitted she loves greeting her pup Pippi when she comes home and revealed she gets a lot of her meals cooked by her neighbour because she hates cooking.

She said: ''When I come home I unlock the door great Pippi. I say, 'Mommy's home! Mommy's home!' Pippi is so exciting and we do the wiggle-wiggle. Then I take her outside, feed her, turn on the TV and probably pour myself a glass of wine. I have a neighbour who is the most amazing cook, so I've just been getting all my meals over there. I know how to cook but I don't like to, unless I want to impress a guy, which isn't happening any time soon.''