Jennifer Lawrence wants to dedicate her time to getting young people involved in politics.

The 27-year-old actress has claimed she will step back from the spotlight in 2019 in order to focus all her energy on working with charity Represent.Us, in an attempt to get younger people engaged in local politics.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm going to take the next year off. I'm going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent.Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level. ''It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.''

The 'Red Sparrow' actress is already working with the anti-corruption charity, and recently surprised a group of high school students at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio with a talk about politics in association with the charity.

Senior student Londyn Crehnshaw said: ''It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said, 'this is your time,' that really made me think.''

Jennifer has often used her platform to speak out about political issues, such as taking part in the Women's March this January, where she stood in support of women's rights, equal pay, and immigration.

The 'mother!' actress admitted she has developed an increasing ''obsession'' with politics since Trump took office.

She said: ''My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don't think you ever do feel settles, [but] as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you're looking at the world and going, 'How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?'''