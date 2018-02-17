Jennifer Lawrence wants to dedicate her time to getting young people involved in politics, and admits she will take a break from movies in 2019 to achieve this goal.
Jennifer Lawrence wants to dedicate her time to getting young people involved in politics.
The 27-year-old actress has claimed she will step back from the spotlight in 2019 in order to focus all her energy on working with charity Represent.Us, in an attempt to get younger people engaged in local politics.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm going to take the next year off. I'm going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent.Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level. ''It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]. It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.''
The 'Red Sparrow' actress is already working with the anti-corruption charity, and recently surprised a group of high school students at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio with a talk about politics in association with the charity.
Senior student Londyn Crehnshaw said: ''It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said, 'this is your time,' that really made me think.''
Jennifer has often used her platform to speak out about political issues, such as taking part in the Women's March this January, where she stood in support of women's rights, equal pay, and immigration.
The 'mother!' actress admitted she has developed an increasing ''obsession'' with politics since Trump took office.
She said: ''My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don't think you ever do feel settles, [but] as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you're looking at the world and going, 'How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?'''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...