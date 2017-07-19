Jennifer Lawrence vomited during a performance of Olivia Wilde's Broadway show '1984'.

The 'Hunger Games' actress threw up in the lobby of the Hudson Theater on Monday night (17.07.17) after contracting a stomach flu from her nephews and is now ''really sick''.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby.

''The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.''

A friend of the 26-year-old star admitted she is ''really sick'', and added: ''She caught the stomach flu from her nephews.''

It was initially thought the play itself might have brought on her vomiting after some theatre-goers fainted during a performance.

Following the incident in May, Olivia tweeted: ''Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! (sic)''

But this isn't the first time Jennifer has puked in public.

The 'Passengers' star revealed in 2014 that she vomited on Guy Oseary's porch during his and Madonna's Academy Awards party earlier that year.

She recalled: ''I've never gone out after Golden Globes or Oscars or anything. I'm just so sick of people by that point. I'm like, 'Ugh, god!' But this time I was like, 'I'm going out.' And I puked all over.

''If you get invited you're, like, super important. And I puked on his porch.''

If that wasn't bad enough, Miley Cyrus saw the whole event.

Jennifer joked: ''I was in such bad condition and I look behind me while I'm puking and Miley Cyrus is there, like, 'Get it together.' ''