Jennifer Lawrence isn't sure if she wants her parents to watch 'Red Sparrow' because of the explicit nature of the sex scenes she features in.
The 27-year-old actress plays a ballerina who becomes a spy after suffering a career-ending injury in the new thriller, and as well as going through some unpleasant experiences, she has some raunchy scenes with her co-star Joel Edgerton, so she admitted she isn't sure she wants her mother and father to see the film.
She said: ''My favourite scene? I don't know. Making out with Joel is always fun. Hopefully there's a second movie...
''I think my parents are going to have a hard time. I don't know if they should watch it.''
Jennifer enjoyed working with Joel, 43, because they have a similar approach to their craft.
She explained: ''Both of us hate staying focused at work, so we were complete idiots until, 'Action!' We're very similar that way.''
While the Oscar-winning star had a great experience on the movie, she did find the ballet training incredibly hard.
She said: ''It was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. I have so much respect for dancers.
''I mean, the physical and mental discipline that goes into doing something like that.
''These people start when they're four, so we had to cram 20 years of training into just four months. It was really difficult, but I think it worked out.''
The film is directed by Francis Lawrence - who she also worked with on the 'Hunger Games' franchise - and Jennifer admitted it helped her make a step up into ''more adult'' projects with him there on set.
She told OK! magazine: ''It was amazing because I feel like it was something I needed to do.
''I needed to make that next step and make something more adult. I wanted that.
''But having him at the helm, somebody who I have known for so long and trust as a filmmaker, it was perfect for that transition.''
