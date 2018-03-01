Jennifer Lawrence was ''truly devastated'' after losing a role in 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The 27-year-old actress shot to fame as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' franchise and has since become one of Hollywood's most favoured stars.

But while on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Wednesday (28.02.18), Lawrence revealed that she isn't jealous of other actresses who beat her at auditions, but admitted there was one role she wished she had landed.

She said: ''Emma Stone and I actually had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different.

''She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me, like the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition was Tim Burton's 'Alice in Wonderland'.''

It is not known which role Lawrence was auditioning for as Burton's reimagining of the beloved Lewis Carroll novel starred a number of actresses including Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Mia Wasikowska.

In the same interview, Lawrence also revealed that she auditioned for a role in the 'Twilight' saga but said she had no idea ''what it was''.

She said: ''I didn't really know what it was. When you audition when you're like a run of the mill actor, you know we're all auditioning for all sorts of things, you just get like five pages and they're like, 'Act monkey'.

''When it came out I was like, 'Hot damn! Woah!'''

Now, Lawrence is starring in the new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow' and recently admitted shooting the film was ''a lot of firsts'' for her.

She said: ''I was terrified. I don't think I have ever been so scared of doing a movie before in my life. It was a lot of firsts for me.

''I was getting water poured on myself. I kept asking for it to be heated up. They said 'no, because then it will steam'. 'Cool, so I'm really naked getting freezing cold water poured on me'.''