Jennifer Lawrence took her puppy along with her on a date with Darren Aronofsky.

The Academy Award-winning actress - who has been seeing the Hollywood director since September last year - brought her dog Pippi with her to Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday night (24.06.17).

An insider told PEOPLE: ''They seemed great. She was laughing a lot.''

The celebrity duo both donned casual attire for their evening together, with Jennifer wearing a denim jacket, a white shirt and a black maxi skirt, while Darren was spotted in a baseball cap and sneakers.

Jennifer, 26, and Darren, 48, first started dating after they worked together on the movie 'Mother!'.

And it was recently suggested that Jennifer - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult - is comfortable with their age gap because she has matured over recent years.

The source explained: ''Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused.''

Jennifer has apparently been particularly impressed by Darren's on-set talents and his intellect, after they worked together on 'Mother!'.

The insider shared: ''Jen has been mesmerised by his talent and brains since she started working with him.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed she would be prepared to sacrifice her career for the sake of love.

Asked if she'd ever give up her professional ambitions in the pursuit of happiness with a man, she explained: ''I guess it depends on the love. Is that really mean? Does that sound super callous [to say] it depends on the love?

''I mean if you were facing getting a really good job and the love that you're with is kinda like 'maybe it's momentary' then like choose the job.

''But if you're like - this is love for the rest of my life then - screw the job!''