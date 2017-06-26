Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence took her dog Pippi on a date with Darren Aronofsky.
Jennifer Lawrence took her puppy along with her on a date with Darren Aronofsky.
The Academy Award-winning actress - who has been seeing the Hollywood director since September last year - brought her dog Pippi with her to Nobu in Malibu, California, on Saturday night (24.06.17).
An insider told PEOPLE: ''They seemed great. She was laughing a lot.''
The celebrity duo both donned casual attire for their evening together, with Jennifer wearing a denim jacket, a white shirt and a black maxi skirt, while Darren was spotted in a baseball cap and sneakers.
Jennifer, 26, and Darren, 48, first started dating after they worked together on the movie 'Mother!'.
And it was recently suggested that Jennifer - who previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult - is comfortable with their age gap because she has matured over recent years.
The source explained: ''Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused.''
Jennifer has apparently been particularly impressed by Darren's on-set talents and his intellect, after they worked together on 'Mother!'.
The insider shared: ''Jen has been mesmerised by his talent and brains since she started working with him.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed she would be prepared to sacrifice her career for the sake of love.
Asked if she'd ever give up her professional ambitions in the pursuit of happiness with a man, she explained: ''I guess it depends on the love. Is that really mean? Does that sound super callous [to say] it depends on the love?
''I mean if you were facing getting a really good job and the love that you're with is kinda like 'maybe it's momentary' then like choose the job.
''But if you're like - this is love for the rest of my life then - screw the job!''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...