Jennifer Lawrence is to star in comedy 'Don't Look Up'.

The 29-year-old actress has joined the cast of Adam McKay's new Netflix movie, which the filmmaker has written, and he is ''thrilled'' to have the 'Red Sparrow' star on board.

He said: ''I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence.

''She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite talent.'

''And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.''

The motion picture will tell the story of two astronomers who travel around doing press interviews trying to warn people that an asteroid is approaching and will destroy Earth.

Netflix Film chief Scott Stuber added: ''Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture.

''Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.''

It looks set to be a busy year for Lawrence as she is also set to star in Paolo Sorrentino's new film 'Mob Girl'.

The movie is based on the real-life story of Arlyne Brickman, who married into the Mafia, and the project is based on the novel 'Mob Girl: A Woman's Life In The Underworld' by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Teresa Carpenter.

Angelina Burnett is adapting Carpenter's novel and both Sorrentino and the 'Hunger Games' star will serve as producers on the project.

According to the book's official synopsis, it follows Brickman ''growing up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City'' associating with mobsters.

It continues: ''Drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, she was soon dating 'wise guys' and running errands for them; but after years as a mob girlfriend, Arlyne began to get in on the action herself - eventually becoming a police informant and major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family.''