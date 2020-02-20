Jennifer Lawrence has been cast in 'Don't Look Up', which has been written by Adam McKay, who will also produce the motion picture.
Jennifer Lawrence is to star in comedy 'Don't Look Up'.
The 29-year-old actress has joined the cast of Adam McKay's new Netflix movie, which the filmmaker has written, and he is ''thrilled'' to have the 'Red Sparrow' star on board.
He said: ''I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence.
''She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite talent.'
''And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.''
The motion picture will tell the story of two astronomers who travel around doing press interviews trying to warn people that an asteroid is approaching and will destroy Earth.
Netflix Film chief Scott Stuber added: ''Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture.
''Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end.''
It looks set to be a busy year for Lawrence as she is also set to star in Paolo Sorrentino's new film 'Mob Girl'.
The movie is based on the real-life story of Arlyne Brickman, who married into the Mafia, and the project is based on the novel 'Mob Girl: A Woman's Life In The Underworld' by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Teresa Carpenter.
Angelina Burnett is adapting Carpenter's novel and both Sorrentino and the 'Hunger Games' star will serve as producers on the project.
According to the book's official synopsis, it follows Brickman ''growing up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City'' associating with mobsters.
It continues: ''Drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, she was soon dating 'wise guys' and running errands for them; but after years as a mob girlfriend, Arlyne began to get in on the action herself - eventually becoming a police informant and major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...