Jennifer Lawrence is getting married on Saturday (19.10.19).

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress will wed Cooke Maroney at an upmarket venue in Rhode Island this weekend, eight months after the pair got engaged.

According to TMZ, the couple enlisted celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed to plan a celebration for around 150 people and he's arranged for the guests to enjoy specialty cocktails in the form of either bourbon old-fashioneds or gin cucumber lavender champagnes.

No one will be going hungry at the wedding as there will be plenty of food on offer, beginning with a variety of hors d'oeuvres, including cod beignet, sweet potato flat cakes, brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, and smoked pork belly with pickled apple.

For the main course, guests will be served wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce, alongside heirloom roasted carrots, smoked new potatoes, and whey braised cabbage.

Rounding off the meal will be fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallow s'mores.

In September, the couple sparked speculation they had already wed after they were spotted at New York City's marriage bureau alongside two security guards, a friend, and acclaimed celebrity photographer Mark Seliger.

The 29-year-old actress previously revealed she wanted to marry the 34-year-old gallery owner as soon as they met, even though she wasn't really looking to settle down before she began dating him.

She said: ''He's the greatest human being I've ever met. He really is, and he gets better ... I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just - this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's - you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met.

''I wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully. He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like: You can't leave.''