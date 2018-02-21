Jennifer Lawrence thinks Timothée Chalamet is ''hot'', but at 22 feels he's too young for her.
Jennifer Lawrence wants to date Timothée Chalamet.
The 27-year-old actress thinks the 'Call Me By Your Name' star is ''hot'', but, at 22, he's currently a little bit too young for her.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Timothée, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?
''[I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30.
''He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18? What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?'
''I didn't realise he was so young. Tell him to wait!... [He's] so, so talented and hot!''
The 'Red Sparrow' actress may be in luck because the 'Lady Bird' actor recently admitted he was a big fan of hers but felt nervous in her presence.
Speaking at the Golden Globe awards last month, Timothée said:
''If I saw Jennifer Lawrence -- I already met her, so I don't know why I would still be geeking out -- I would totally be as starstruck as if it was the first time.''
The 'Hunger Games' actress - who previously dated the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin, 40, and her 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, 49 - recently claimed she is currently in ''single mode'' but predicted she'll soon be feeling lonely without a partner.
She said: ''I am in the single mode where I am like, 'Cool, I can do whatever I want and I can be alone and watch terrible TV.' And then, of course, in a few months I will be devastatingly lonely and feel like I'm on some long waiting list. But I am not there yet.''
