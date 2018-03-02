Jennifer Lawrence thinks about ''pushing people on the tracks'' when she rides the subway.

The 27-year-old actress made the bizarre confession while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair magazine, during which she was forced to make a decision over redirecting a speeding train so that it only hit one person or leave it and allow it to plough into a group of 20 people.

Although Jennifer said she would pull the bar, she then went on to admit that she's thought of pushing a person in front of the train - even though she'd never do it.

She explained: ''I mean It would be psychotic not to. In fact, every time I am in the subway, I always think about pushing people on the tracks. I don't do it. I don't get tempted to do it, but it crosses my mind,'' before she looked at the lie detector results for confirmation.

She added: ''Told you.

''I am so happy it was confirmed by a polygraph that I'm a psychopath. I don't want to do it.''

However, not all of the questions were that hard as she said ''yes'' to having been in love and wanting to settle down one day but admitted she doesn't believe in soulmates.

She said: ''I am getting increasingly nervous, but everything I'm saying is true.''

The 'Mother!' star then landed herself in hot water when she was asked whether she had any friends that are too needy and text too much.

To which she replied: ''No, I mean yes, but that's what I like about her.''

She was then shown a picture of Amy Schumer and asked: ''Talking about this woman?''

Jennifer burst into laughter and said: ''No.''

The Hollywood star was subsequently given a reality check when she claimed she tips more than 15 per cent and more than 20 per cent ''when it's appropriate''.

But the lie detector test didn't agree with her answer and the needles began shaking.

She then said: ''Oh Jeez. Oh god. I'm a bad tipper. Okay. I can't believe I'm rich and a bad tipper. That's heartbreaking.''