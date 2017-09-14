Jennifer Lawrence is taking a two-year break from acting.

The 'mother!' actress has no new movie projects booked in and is looking forward to having some time off.

She said: ''I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years.''

And asked by 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie what she'll do with her time off, she quipped: ''Start making pots.''

However, the 27-year-old star won't be stepping away from the spotlight completely because she has a number of movies set for release which she'll have to promote.

She quipped at the end of the interview: ''I'll see you in six months.''

Elsewhere on the programme, Jennifer - who is dating 'mother!' director Darren Aronofsky and was previously in a relationship with Nicholas Hoult - admitted she used to struggle with life in the public eye and felt ''angry and resentful'' with her fame.

She said: ''I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you're like but that's not the way it is.

''It's important to just keep a separation and know that the people who are screaming outside a premier, they're screaming because of a job and a character...I don't put any stock in it.''

The Oscar-winning star's latest role in her boyfriend's movie is ''much darker'' than what she usually goes for and though she was initially horrified by the script, she thinks it is a ''masterpiece''.

She said: ''I threw the script and was like I can't have this in my house. I don't want this in my home. It's an assault. It's really assaulting.

''But that's what makes it a masterpiece and that's what makes Darren so brilliant and that's why I've always wanted to work with him.''