Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she is taking a break from acting and has no jobs booked in for the next two years.
The 'mother!' actress has no new movie projects booked in and is looking forward to having some time off.
She said: ''I'm taking [a break]. I don't have anything set for two years.''
And asked by 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie what she'll do with her time off, she quipped: ''Start making pots.''
However, the 27-year-old star won't be stepping away from the spotlight completely because she has a number of movies set for release which she'll have to promote.
She quipped at the end of the interview: ''I'll see you in six months.''
Elsewhere on the programme, Jennifer - who is dating 'mother!' director Darren Aronofsky and was previously in a relationship with Nicholas Hoult - admitted she used to struggle with life in the public eye and felt ''angry and resentful'' with her fame.
She said: ''I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you're like but that's not the way it is.
''It's important to just keep a separation and know that the people who are screaming outside a premier, they're screaming because of a job and a character...I don't put any stock in it.''
The Oscar-winning star's latest role in her boyfriend's movie is ''much darker'' than what she usually goes for and though she was initially horrified by the script, she thinks it is a ''masterpiece''.
She said: ''I threw the script and was like I can't have this in my house. I don't want this in my home. It's an assault. It's really assaulting.
''But that's what makes it a masterpiece and that's what makes Darren so brilliant and that's why I've always wanted to work with him.''
